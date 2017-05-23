 

'We prayed in the street' - SA priest on Manchester bomb attack

2017-05-23 12:36

James de Villiers, News24

Dean of the City of Manchester Rogers Govender, originally from Durban, described the scenes in the Manchester city centre on Tuesday morning as 'bewildering and surreal'. (Supplied)

Dean of the City of Manchester Rogers Govender, originally from Durban, described the scenes in the Manchester city centre on Tuesday morning as 'bewildering and surreal'. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The Dean of the City of Manchester, who is originally from Durban, says scenes outside the Manchester Arena are bewildering, with the entire city centre under lockdown following a deadly bomb attack on Monday night.

- Follow the Live Update.

"The atmosphere at the moment is rather surreal; the entire area of the city centre is on lockdown. People are coming into the city unable to get to work, with police officers walking around the entire area," Church of England Dean Rogers Govender told News24 on Tuesday morning.

"Police are seen carrying guns. Compared to South Africa, police here are not allowed to carry guns in public, unless something occurred – it’s bewildering and surreal."

Govender has been a dean in the city for about 11 years.

'Rather confused'

He lives roughly 3km from the Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening.

Govender said he had never experienced anything similar in the city before.

"People are feeling rather confused, they are thinking, 'Might this terrible attack occur again throughout the day?'," he said.

The Manchester Cathedral is around the corner from the Manchester Arena.

Govender said congregants had not been allowed to enter the cathedral following the attack because it fell in the area which was under lockdown.

"We normally have prayers at 9am in the morning, but this morning we decided to just do prayers on street. It felt appropriate given the tragedy," he said.

The Department of International Relations could not confirm if any South Africans were injured in the attack.

- Read more: No reports yet of South Africans affected by Manchester Arena explosion

Govender was also unaware of any injured South Africans.

"I only saw one person walking around the city centre with a green Springbok jersey, which I assume is South African, but he was not injured," he said.

Manchester police described the incident as a terrorist attack, but according to reports, no organisation has claimed responsibility yet.

Govender condemned the incident.

"There is a political process and we hope people voice their concern through it," he said.

"People should not use terror to get their message across."


Read more on:    uk  |  explosions  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Birthday party funding criticism 'a storm in a tea cup' - Madikizela

2017-05-23 12:01

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Irate Pat Naidoo explains Eskom process during Molefe reappointment
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 