'We remain unshaken' – Ntlemeza

Johannesburg – While not directly addressing the high court ruling setting aside his appointment, embattled Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza on Sunday said he remained "unshaken".

"I know that some of you have been speculating today. They can utilise the figment of their imagination and talk lies which they themselves believe about us, but we are unshaken. The people of this country want justice," Ntlemeza said during a service at the Incredible Happenings Ministry on the East Rand.

It was Ntlemeza’s first public appearance since the High Court in Pretoria found on Friday that his appointment was unlawful.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law brought the application and asked the court to refer the appointment back to a selection panel for a new candidate to be chosen.

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko said on Sunday he was appealing the court's decision, and that Ntlemeza would remain in his position until the process was completed.

Ntlemeza visited the church on Sunday and was prayed for by controversial pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng.

Speaking mostly in IsiXhosa, an animated Ntlemeza told the congregation that he too was a pastor of an Anglican church in a small village in the Eastern Cape.

He said the reason for his visit was to talk about crime prevention efforts.

"I am not expecting you guys at my work in Silverton unless you are coming to give information to the Hawks."

He thanked Mboro for his crime prevention efforts in the community.

Mboro told Ntlemeza that "your calling is your calling, and God has ordained you for these missions that you are going to do. That is why you have brought the changes."

‘Bad things happen to good people’

It is not only General Ntlemeza that needs God, Mboro said.

"We need leaders who will to admit that there is a God… instead of dragging themselves into things."

He told the gathering that even the journalists attending the service needed God.

"Your life has just begun. Your life was not started by a man and it will not be ended by men. Even if a court says it is over, it is not over until God says, it is over… The court has taken a decision that it is over," Mboro said to Ntlemeza.

He said the church had always wanted to partner with a policemen like Ntlemeza because he was firm on crime.

"He is a man of justice. He cared about this country and what must be done."

He told Ntlemeza that bad things do happen to good people.

Ntlemeza was quickly whisked away by his bodyguards shortly after he was prayed for.

He did not take any questions.

Mboro came under the spotlight in 2016 when pictures claiming to be of him in heaven reportedly appeared on a Facebook page created under his name.

Someone claiming to be his spokesperson also allegedly said the pictures were for sale.

Mboro rejected claims that he went to heaven on Easter Sunday and had pictures taken with Jesus Christ.

He said because he had not yet died, there was no reason for him to have visited heaven.

"If I had pictures of heaven, my whole family and church would have seen it. I would never insult Jesus like that," he said.

