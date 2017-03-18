'We will not punish white businesses'- Zikalala

We speak to WEEF founders Devan Swanepoel and Patrick Musil. Find out why these two young entrepreneurs decided to bring back the classic leather neck tie for men. WATCH

Pietermaritzburg - KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says no amount of condemnation will detract the ruling party from pursuing the radical economic transformation agenda.

He said this was the only route that would ensure economic growth, job creation and an end to inequality.

Zikalala was speaking at a post-budget breakfast hosted by auditing firm Roshan Morar Incorporated in Pietermaritzburg, in which Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas was a guest speaker.

The event has become a regular feature in the Pietermaritzburg business calendar as it draws leading players in labour, organised business and government together, and it is where key features of the budget are discussed.

Zikalala who is the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, is known to be staunch supporter of President Jacob Zuma. He said that while the ruling party president had been attacked over his utterances on economic policy in the past, there was now a need for change.

“We will not apologise over the transformation of land ownership as we believe it is one of the pillars that will ensure economic transformation in South Africa,” said Zikalala.

He admitted however that a low skills base in the black community was one of the key challenges that had to be met if the problem was to be addressed, stressing the need for quality education.

“If we do not skill our youth, the future will continue to have a challenge in transforming the economy,” Zikalala said.

While transformation had been the buzzword, Zikalala ensured an audience that included established and emerging businesses in Pietermaritzburg, that change meant accommodating all sectors of society.

“We will not punish established businesses, we need each other. But the fact is the status quo cannot remain after so many years."

According to Zikalala one of the proposals they would make in future would be on the protection of local industries, especially in the textile sector, as this was one of the job creating sectors.

Environmental Affairs Deputy Minister Barbara Thompson, acting Prasa chairperson Nazir Ali, Health MEC Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane were among the guests at the meeting.

According to Jonas such gatherings are important as they ensure that people have an understanding of the discussions on fiscal policy of the country and the role that each one of them can play in making South Africa better.



