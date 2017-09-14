 

We will stabilise divisions with KZN ANC - Mkhize

2017-09-14 18:51

Lizeka Tandwa

Zweli Mkhize. (File, Gallo Images)

Zweli Mkhize. (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The ANC's national executive committee will be meeting with its provincial leadership in KwaZulu-Natal in an attempt to stabilise the current divisions within the party, ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

He said he wanted to prevent the divisions from spilling over to the December national elective conference.

"We believe that we will be able to deal with that. In the next few days, the leadership will be meeting with those leaders to try and resolve the situation," he said.

Mkhize was speaking at the Southern African Metals and Engineering Indaba in Sandton. He assured industry giants that the situation in KZN will be stabilised.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled on Tuesday that the party's 2015 provincial elective conference was illegitimate and should be nullified.

The party in the province has opted to appeal the decision. However, the ANC's mother body denounced this decision, saying that the party's national leadership should make the determination to appeal.

READ: ANC KZN hits back at NEC

Mkhize was one of the NEC's deployed conveners who oversaw the provincial conference in 2015.

He said, despite ANC's internal court battles in KZN, the much anti conference would continue without a glitch.

"We will do everything to avoid it being postponed... We have to work hard to ensure integrity of the conference," he said.

The party was in the process of appointing professional services to deal with its electoral process, he said.

"It is vitally important for us to make sure that the leadership that emerges is not fraught with questions of credibility. We are conscious of the fact the process has to be impeccable," he said.

Read more on:    anc  |  zweli mkhize  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Zuma's alleged 'long, determined kiss'; Clashes in Hout Bay and Kleinmond; And former SA cricketer jailed for rape

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Company suspends MD after road rage attack on elderly motorist
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 13 2017-09-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 