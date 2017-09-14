We will stabilise divisions with KZN ANC - Mkhize

Johannesburg - The ANC's national executive committee will be meeting with its provincial leadership in KwaZulu-Natal in an attempt to stabilise the current divisions within the party, ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

He said he wanted to prevent the divisions from spilling over to the December national elective conference.

"We believe that we will be able to deal with that. In the next few days, the leadership will be meeting with those leaders to try and resolve the situation," he said.

Mkhize was speaking at the Southern African Metals and Engineering Indaba in Sandton. He assured industry giants that the situation in KZN will be stabilised.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled on Tuesday that the party's 2015 provincial elective conference was illegitimate and should be nullified.

The party in the province has opted to appeal the decision. However, the ANC's mother body denounced this decision, saying that the party's national leadership should make the determination to appeal.

READ: ANC KZN hits back at NEC

Mkhize was one of the NEC's deployed conveners who oversaw the provincial conference in 2015.

He said, despite ANC's internal court battles in KZN, the much anti conference would continue without a glitch.

"We will do everything to avoid it being postponed... We have to work hard to ensure integrity of the conference," he said.

The party was in the process of appointing professional services to deal with its electoral process, he said.

"It is vitally important for us to make sure that the leadership that emerges is not fraught with questions of credibility. We are conscious of the fact the process has to be impeccable," he said.