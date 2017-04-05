 

We won't be intimidated by threats of violence - Maimane

2017-04-05 18:48

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Mmusi Maimane (File, Netwerk24)

Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance will not be intimidated by threats of violence against them, party leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday.

The party will instead lay criminal charges against some members of the ANC, Maimane said, following comments made by some members of the Youth League on Tuesday.

During an ANC Youth League rally in Germiston on Tuesday, there were threats of violence against the DA, with some promising to wait for the opposition with sjamboks and other weapons.

The DA will be marching against President Jacob Zuma and his Cabinet reshuffle on Friday, in a protest that was initially due to end at Luthuli House.

It has since been changed to Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg, following the ongoing threats of violence.

"We are not intimidated by this kind of war talk. South Africa is no longer intimidated by the ANC. There is a movement for change growing organically in the country, answering the call issued by Pravin Gordhan for mass mobilisation to remove Jacob Zuma," Maimane said.

'Right to peaceful protest'

Maimane said their march on Friday would call on ANC members, who hated what was happening to their party and the country, to support the motion of no confidence in Zuma, which might be debated in Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is still in consultation regarding the motion of no confidence.

"If the ANC believes it is capable of repair, then this is the perfect opportunity to do so," Maimane said.

He said they would march without any violence or looting, and that all were welcome to join them.

"We will do everything we can to ensure that the right to peaceful protest is upheld, and that our march is secure. We trust that the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies will support and protect this right too."

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said on Wednesday they did not support calls for sjamboks to be used against the DA.

She said it was hoped that no one who belonged to the ANC would get involved in calls for violence.

"Everyone has a right to protest," she said during a press conference detailing the party’s decisions, following the National Working Committee meeting.

