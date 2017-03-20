 

Well-known environmentalist mugged while hiking

2017-03-20 12:51

Romantha Botha, Netwerk24

Dave Pepler (Netwerk24)

Dave Pepler (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The Stellenbosch Hiking Club has advised hikers to be cautious after environmentalist and kykNET presenter Dave Pepler and a Maties student were attacked on a trail near Stellenbosch over the weekend.

Werner Mödinger, 77, of the Stellenbosch Hiking Club, told Netwerk24 that it was not always easy to defend oneself on a hiking trail, but that walking in a group was always best.

Pepler and Handré Basson were hiking at Bothmaskop around 11:30 on Saturday when three men beat them with sticks and hurled stones at them, before making off with their cellphones.

Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made yet.

The trail is near the Helshoogte Pass outside Stellenbosch.

Pepler said he had hiked in the area for 40 years without any incident.

'Guns not the answer'

Mödinger said his advice to hikers was to not walk alone, or even in small groups.

He himself was attacked and robbed while hiking a year ago.

"I was with my wife, but that didn't help. Brandishing knives, they forced her to hand over her wedding band and cellphone. There was nothing we could do."


Handré Basson, who was attacked while hiking near Stellenbosch (Dave Pepler, Facebook, via Netwerk24)

Mödinger suggested that hikers leave valuables at home, because the robbers usually wanted money, cellphones and jewellery.

He said hikers weren't even really safe in areas where there was access control.

"What I suggest as well is to keep as far away as possible from residential areas. The chances are slim that someone will rob you in the bundus, more than 10km from a residential area."

A firearm wasn't necessarily the answer either, he said.

"To have a gun is just another sought after item that can be stolen. You'll probably have it in your pocket, which is of no use if someone were to attack you."

His advice was to rather carry pepper spray.



Read more on:    dave pepler  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Chief Justice break-in not random - Popcru

2017-03-20 12:30

Inside News24

 

/Sport
Proteas: 'Maharaj is really starting to look the part'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 