'We're abused by Prasa' - screaming dismissed worker

Cape Town - The portfolio committee on transport's meeting with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was slightly delayed on Tuesday afternoon when a dismissed employee of the agency caused a disturbance outside the committee room.

Shortly after 14:00, as MPs, Prasa executives, journalists and others filed into committee room 2 in 90 Plein Street on the parliamentary complex, loud, high pitched screams could be heard outside the committee room.

"We're hungry. We're abused by Prasa," yelled a man, visibly distressed, while some people tried to calm him down, including African National Congress MP Leonard Ramatlakane.

"We want to expose Prasa," he yelled.

After a few more anguished screams from the man, he calmed down and entered the committee room.

He had a quick chat with committee chairperson, Dikeledi Magadzi, and went to take a seat among members of the public.

Magadzi got proceedings back on track and said the committee agreed to listen to a group of dismissed Prasa workers, but it would not happen on Tuesday, as the committee had to deal with Prasa's annual performance plan.

"At our earliest convenience we'll call them to listen to them," she said.

Tiro Holele, executive in the office of Prasa's group CEO, who led the delegation, said they would meet with the dismissed workers on Wednesday.

"We're alive to the serious challenges. We're alive to the pain," he said.