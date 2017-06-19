 

West Rand ANC calls for 2 ANC deputy presidents

2017-06-19 21:39

News24

(File: ANC)

Johannesburg – The West Rand ANC has called for the party to have two deputy presidents - including a woman - during its regional general council over the weekend in Mogale City.

In a statement, the region the said tradition of the deputy president becoming the president should be changed, with no one assuming automatic leadership.

It also resolved to strengthen the office of the secretary general, with three deputy secretary generals "tasked with specific portfolios, focused on giving effect to the policies of our treasured movement".

It said the national working committee (NWC) should consist of nine members, plus provincial secretaries, in order to strengthen the day-to-day work of the organisation.

"Through the provincial secretaries, the NWC will be informed on what is happening in provinces and the country as a whole," West Rand regional spokesperson Mzi Khumalo said.

The NWC currently consists of 20 party leaders. Secretaries of each province also form part of the NWC.

Khumalo said that important proposals were made in respect to the legislature and governance, such as the reaffirmation of the resolution on the categorisation of urban and rural district municipalities.

"A call was made for strong national regulation on alternative energy to avoid risking cheap, unsustainable solutions in this regard."

It called for unity of purpose and unity in action as the party goes to the ANC 54th national conference.

It also praised Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa - along with Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza and ANC Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile - for his commitment and consistent emphasis on unity.

"This view on leadership by the RGC does not constitute a nomination by the region, since the nominations process has not yet been opened. The REC officially opened engagement by branches on the regional leadership towards the regional elective conference in September," Khumalo said.


Read more on:    anc  |  johannesburg

Public Protector to oppose Zuma's State Capture review
