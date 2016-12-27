Western Cape ambulance crew robbed while treating patient

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A Western Cape ambulance crew were accosted by armed robbers while providing medical assistance, the province’s health emergency medical services said on Tuesday.

"Crew was held at gunpoint while tending to a patient in Walter Sisulu Drive, Harare, Khayelitsha," said spokesperson Robert Daniels in a statement about the incident which took place after 08:00.

"The crew was robbed of their mobile phones."

They were not harmed.

The incident was reported to police.

