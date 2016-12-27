Western Cape ambulance crew robbed while treating patient

Cape Town - A Western Cape ambulance crew were accosted by armed robbers while providing medical assistance, the province’s health emergency medical services said on Tuesday.
"Crew was held at gunpoint while tending to a patient in Walter Sisulu Drive, Harare, Khayelitsha," said spokesperson Robert Daniels in a statement about the incident which took place after 08:00.
"The crew was robbed of their mobile phones."
They were not harmed.
The incident was reported to police.