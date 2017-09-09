Western Cape ANCYL members break ranks from NDZ supporters

Cape Town - Fifteen members of the Western Cape ANC Youth League's provincial executive committee have spoken out against what they call a false impression that they support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the party's leadership race.

The group, represented by six of the 15, held a press conference in Cape Town on Saturday to express their grievances over what they deem a "misrepresentation" of the league in the province.

The six were Moyisi Magalela, Luvuyo Mpofu, Aseza Gungubele, Nzulu Gona, Mesuli Mama and Mandisa Vika.

The members said they have been misrepresented by provincial chairperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed and secretary Andile Mbali in the run-up to the party's elective conference in December.

"They have been issuing statements on our behalf that are not the true reflection of the views of the majority members of the PEC," a statement released later on Saturday read.

"They have misled young people of the ANC and members of the ANCYL in the province into believing that the PEC has taken a decision in the ANC succession debate while we have not set and discussed the matter."

'Feeling undermined'

There was no way they could support the continuation of corruption and the looting of state resources, they added.

"For now, we would like to dismiss any public pronouncements made on our behalf, especially that of supporting Cde Nkosazana."

They also expressed disappointment at how the youth league's 73rd-anniversary celebrations were handled in the province.

An event is due to take place on Sunday in Cape Town, where Dlamini-Zuma will give a speech.

"We, therefore, are not honouring the event as we feel undermined and not taken seriously by the ANCYL national executive committee."

Going forward, all dissenting views will be represented at the provincial youth league's next PEC meeting, following fears of its legitimacy.

They ended by conveying their condolences to the family of the late Sindiso Magaqa, who died on Monday, who "gave his youth" the struggle for economic freedom.

Choice

Sayed meanwhile dismissed the group's claims, saying all administrative issues are formally dealt with by the secretary of the youth league.

He, therefore, did not recognise the statement and the press conference held, he told News24 on Saturday.

Sayed maintained that the league's national leadership determined its preferred choice of candidate, which is Dlamini-Zuma.

He would welcome the other members of the 15 not present to also share their views at the provincial youth league's next PEC meeting.

The Western Cape ANC has largely been occupied by factional battles in 2017.

The party's top six and national working committee had to intervene in an impasse between the provincial and regional leaderships in July after the Cape Town metro's leadership structure was disbanded.

The Western Cape is the only province the ANC does not govern, having lost both the metro and province by their highest losing margins since democracy.