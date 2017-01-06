 

Western Cape education MEC congratulates Free State counterpart on matric top spot

2017-01-06 07:16

Jenni Evans, News24

Debbie Schafer. (File)

Debbie Schafer. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has congratulated her Free State counterpart, Tate Makgwe, for his province’s number one spot in the 2016 matric results.

Get your matric results on News24

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my colleague MEC Tate Makgoe and the Free State Education Department, as well as all 2016 [National Senior Certificate] candidates across the country," she said on Thursday.

The Free State knocked the Western Cape off the top spot, with a 93.2% pass rate, excluding progressed learners.

She said competition between the provinces was healthy, and that the pupils were the real winners.

Although the Western Cape did not retain the top spot, the province's pass rate went up from 84.7% to 86%.

The province was home to some of the country's highest-performing pupils.

"I acknowledge that there is still much to be done to improve education in this province, especially the inequalities that still exist."

In the Western Cape:

  • 50 847 candidates wrote matric;
  • 43 725 passed matric;
  • 40.9% got bachelor passes - the highest in South Africa;
  • 77.2% passed Mathematics, compared with 74.9% in 2015;
  • 73.8% passed Physical Science, up from 73.3% in 2015 and from 52.9% when the current administration took office about seven years ago;

Schafer visited the New Eisleben High School, which had improved its matric pass rate significantly, on Thursday morning. She congratulated acting principal Lindile Kamana, pupils, teachers, and local police for the achievement.

The school increased its pass rate by 21 percentage points, from 47.1% in 2015, to 68.1% in 2016.

"It shows what can be done and I trust this will serve as an inspiration to other schools," said Schafer.

The Western Cape also retained the highest percentage of pupils (64.13%) in the country from Grade 10 to 12.

Read more on:    cape town  |  matric 2016

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Get your 2016 matric results here!

2017-01-05 06:08

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Matric pass rate should be at 100% - Wits professor

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kuils River 17:37 PM
Road name: Van Riebeeck Road

Cape Town 11:12 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 4 2017-01-04 22:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 