 

Western Cape education official ambushed and held hostage in school

2017-03-15 22:50

James de Villiers, News24

(File, The Witness)

(File, The Witness)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A Western Cape education area manager was ambushed and held hostage while visiting Solomon Qatyana Primary School in Lwandle on Tuesday, the provincial education department said.  

"Henk Punt was visiting the principal yesterday [Tuesday] morning when the chair of the governing body, Mrs P Makhubela, insisted that he inspect the school's toilets," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Makhubela locked the door of the toilet block from the outside once he and the principal had entered."

The department said Punt was kept against his will from 11:40 to 15:00.

"Those holding him would not allow him to leave until he had signed an undertaking to move plans for replacing the school forward from 2020 to 2017," the statement reads.  

Solomon Qatyana Primary School is mainly made up of mobile classrooms.

Contractor appointed

Police confirmed the incident to News24 on Tuesday, saying a case of kidnapping has been opened.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said no arrests have been made and investigations were underway.

In the statement, the department said a contractor has been appointed to service the toilets and electrical fittings in the ablution block as well as to repair the floors of some classrooms of the school.

The department allocated R200 993 to the school for day-to-day maintenance in 2016/17, including maintenance and cleaning of the toilets.

It said the school structure had not been replaced as so-called "plankie" schools enjoyed priority.

“Plankie” is a school building made of wood.

"We have to give priority to schools that are in a serious state of disrepair. Some 'plankie' schools are nearly 50 years old," the department said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  education  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Killer' husband allegedly threatened sister-in-law in court

21 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Xenophobia persists through strict border controls

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 