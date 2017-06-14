 

Western Cape govt allocates R75m for fire, storm, drought relief

2017-06-14 16:34

Tammy Petersen, News24

A helicopter flies with a water bucket to extinguish nearby fires in the coastal town of Knysna. (Halden Krog, AP)

A helicopter flies with a water bucket to extinguish nearby fires in the coastal town of Knysna. (Halden Krog, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Western Cape cabinet has allocated R75m to deal with the consequences of the Knysna fires, damages caused by the recent storm, and drought relief.

According to the Office of the Premier, the decision was made following a meeting in Knysna on Wednesday.

The allocation was made in terms of section 25 of the Public Finance Management Act, which enables Finance MEC Ivan Meyer to authorise the use of funds from the Provincial Revenue Fund in exceptional circumstances.

The majority of the funds would go toward repairing schools and hospitals, road-related infrastructural damage, emergency humanitarian support, disaster management co-ordination, and drought assistance.

READ: Zille, provincial cabinet in Knysna to assess fire damage

Premier Helen Zille said in a statement that the allocation was a first step in the process to assist those affected.

The provincial government had also approached the National Disaster Management centre and National Treasury to access further funding, the premier's office said.

Zille and provincial cabinet ministers will be conducting site visits along the Garden Route on Wednesday to assess relief efforts. Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi is also scheduled to be in Knysna to meet with Deputy Mayor Peter Meyers.

President Jacob Zuma will visit Knysna and Plettenberg Bay on Thursday.

Read more on:    helen zille  |  jacob zuma  |  cape town  |  knysna fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

He found ancient treasure on the side of the road

51 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Panayiotou recorded saying 'it' was meant to look like a robbery
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 13 results 2017-06-13 23:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 