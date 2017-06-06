 

Western Cape schools to be closed on Wednesday as monster storm looms

2017-06-06 12:58

James de Villiers, News24

WCED office. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

WCED office. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - In an unprecedented decision, all schools in the Western Cape will be closed on Wednesday following repeated warnings of adverse weather conditions in the province.

The South African Weather Service issued a severe weather warning for flash flooding, hail, and gale force winds in the Western Cape on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

High wind speeds of up to 90km/h or higher are possible, with rainfall of up to 50mm within 24 hours in certain areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, Western Cape education department head Brian Schreuder said the decision was taken in the best interests of pupil and teacher safety.

"The storm may damage some schools, which could place learners and staff at risk, as well as those who commute to school, especially in rural areas," he said.

READ: Cape Town prepares for mudslides, flash floods, gale force winds

The South African Weather Service had informed the education department that weather conditions would abate on Thursday, Schreuder said.

"We will be working with schools to ensure that the programme returns to normal [on Thursday] and we request their understanding and cooperation in the circumstances," he said.

Principals can report any storm damage to schools to the Safe Schools Call Centre at 0800 45 46 47.

"We appreciate the concern and co-operation of our principals and will work closely with schools to deal with issues resulting from the storm," Schreuder said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

I can't keep 'using children's grant money to pay rent' - resident after shack torn down

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'Run! Don't walk!' - Durban man goes viral for hilarious Comrades cheers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 