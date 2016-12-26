 

Western Cape welcomes 24 Christmas bundles of joy

2016-12-26 12:00

Amanda Khoza, News24

Durban – The Western Cape Health Department has welcomed the births of 24 babies on Christmas Day.

Provincial health spokesperson Monique Johnstone said 12 boys and 12 girls had been delivered by 15:00 on Christmas Day.

Johnstone said 19 of the babies were born in the Cape Town metropole, while five were born in the rural districts.

The first to arrive was a set of twin boys born at Bishop Lavis CHC at 04:05 and 04:45, and the second were girls born at Macassar CHC at 00:24 on Sunday morning.

Most of the babies were born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital.  

A total of eight babies, four boys and four girls, were welcomed there.

The first baby to arrive was a baby girl - born at 00:03, weighing 3.1kg and with a height of 49cm.

A baby boy, weighing 3.4kgs and 55cm in length arrived at the same hospital at 00:11.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 64 babies were born, including 36 boys and 28 girls, the provincial department said on Sunday.

