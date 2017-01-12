We've lost all our possessions in the fire - Simon’s Town couple

What To Read Next

Simon's Town Residents Philip and Sue Kilroe's home have been destroyed by wildfires. (Kate Kilroe)

Cape Town - Simon’s Town residents Philip and Sue Kilroe say they will "make the most of it" after a wildfire destroyed their home on Wednesday afternoon.

"We have lost all our possessions in the fire. Our neighbours only managed to save a few photographs," Philip Kilroe told News24 on Thursday morning.

"Our house is completely gutted; it has been completely destroyed."

The house burnt down in Paradise Street, Simon’s Town, at 17:00 on Wednesday.

Wildfires had started in the area earlier that morning.

PICS: Fires consume historic buildings in Paarl

Kilroe said they arrived at the house on Wednesday afternoon to find it had been destroyed.

"We’d left on Tuesday morning for a few days and only arrived back last night [Wednesday] to see our house burnt down."

The property is insured.

"There was a fire crew in front of our house; there is nothing anyone could’ve done."

His daughter, Kate Kilroe, said that her parents had planned to retire in the area.

"A lot of time has been put in to making it a home. They wanted to retire there and now they have to start from scratch," she said.

Kilroe and his wife have another home in Newlands.

READ: Residents evacuated as fires hit Simon's Town

'We’ll make the most of it'

Kate said that she was concerned about her parent's neighbours, whose house was damaged in the blaze.

"The neighbour’s house caught fire from my parents’ home. My heart goes out to them; it’s a mother and a student who now have to stay with friends," she said.

Simon’s Town residents Philip and Sue Kilroe have lost their Simon's Town home to a fire. (Kate Kilroe)

According to her father, three houses were damaged in the blaze.

The property next door has been extensively damaged and a house down the street has a hole in its roof, but further than that, all the buildings are fine," he said.

Simon’s Town residents Philip and Sue Kilroe have lost their Simon's Town home to a fire. (Kate Kilroe)

Kilroe said he is not worried about the damages.

"I think these things are worldly. There is no point at worrying about things that happened now," he said.

Kilroe said he loved the community and would rebuild their home.

"We are all such a good community. I am sure everyone will come together and pull things together. We’ll make the most of it," he said.

