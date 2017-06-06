 

Whale beaches on False Bay coast

2017-06-06 15:48

Tammy Petersen, News24

Pygmy Sperm Whale which beached at Strandfontein Pavilion on Tuesday. (Supplied, Wayne Dyason)

Pygmy Sperm Whale which beached at Strandfontein Pavilion on Tuesday. (Supplied, Wayne Dyason)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A 2.8m whale carcass which beached at Strandfontein Pavilion on the False Bay coast on Tuesday has been removed, the City of Cape Town said.

The pygmy sperm whale had a gaping wound to its dorsal area.

"The cause of the wound is unconfirmed and it is not clear if it contributed in any way to the mammal’s death," principal inspector Wayne Dyason said.

The carcass was being taken to Vissershok Landfill to be disposed.

"As per usual, tests will be done to determine the cause of death and gather information on the whale," he said. 

Read more on:    cape town  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This door-to-door nurse carries her community’s only lifeline

20 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
56% of SA women say they've experienced sexual violence while using taxis
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 