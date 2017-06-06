Whale beaches on False Bay coast

Cape Town - A 2.8m whale carcass which beached at Strandfontein Pavilion on the False Bay coast on Tuesday has been removed, the City of Cape Town said.



The pygmy sperm whale had a gaping wound to its dorsal area.

"The cause of the wound is unconfirmed and it is not clear if it contributed in any way to the mammal’s death," principal inspector Wayne Dyason said.

The carcass was being taken to Vissershok Landfill to be disposed.

"As per usual, tests will be done to determine the cause of death and gather information on the whale," he said.