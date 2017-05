East London – A wheelchair-bound man shot and injured a man allegedly trying to rob him at an ATM in an East London mall on Tuesday afternoon, Eastern Cape police said.

The would-be thief, aged 44, was hit in the leg during the failed robbery in the shopping complex in Vincent around 14:30, Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said.

He would appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court once he had been discharged from hospital.