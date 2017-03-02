'White people don't kill black people' - Zille

Cape Town - Most murders and assaults are not committed by white people against black people.

This was Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's response to questions about racism in the Western Cape. The questions were posed by Khaya Magaxa, ANC MPL and opposition leader in the legislature, Netwerk24 reported.

Magaxa said since the DA took over the Western Cape, there has been a sharp increase in the number of racially-motivated incidents.



"Examples of this are the attacks on mosques. There are also many attacks on mainly brown, black and Indian people in the province. What do you have to say about it, premier?" Magaxa said.

Initially, Zille did not want to answer the questions, saying they were against the rules of the legislature. In terms of article 195 of the rules, hypothetical questions or questions that require an opinion are not allowed.

"If we had to make a racial breakdown of murders and assaults... citing murders and assaults, with reference to victims and [alleged] offenders, you will find that most murders and assaults in the province are not committed by white people against black people," Zille eventually said.

She continued to say that the ANC used its secret "war room" to label the Western Cape as racist. "They can't compete with the good governance in the province."

Magaxa said, in reference to recent attacks on mosques in the Western Cape: "It is completely unacceptable that things go on like this."

A pig snout and blood were left in early January at the door of a mosque in Simon's Town. Liam Christian Ferreira, a Capetonian who was on holiday in Langebaan, also landed himself in trouble when he made offensive remarks about Muslims on Facebook.

"To my knowledge, no one has been arrested in connection with these violations. Why do we speculate about the race of the offender?" Zille asked.