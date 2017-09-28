 

'Whites only' job ad removed after 20 days

2017-09-28 05:31

James de Villiers

A screen grab of a job vacancy specifying that "whites only" should apply. (Supplied)

A screen grab of a job vacancy specifying that "whites only" should apply. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - An advert specifying that "only white candidates" should apply for a digital design position in the Western Cape was removed from a local recruitment website on Wednesday afternoon - more than 20 days after it was posted.

People Solved, based in Cape Town, posted the advert on September 5 at the behest of one of its clients.

No deadline for applications was provided in the advertisement which called for applicants for an intermediate to senior user experience (UX) design post.

The package was estimated at R420 000 per annum.

"Please note. Only white candidates," the advert read.

READ: 'Boer bullies' will cost white people dearly

It did not specify the name of the company seeking to fill the position. It was also not known how many applications the advert had since garnered.

People Solved director Simon Hill said the advert was removed as soon as News24 had alerted them to the "mistake".

"We are investigating the incident and as you've seen, immediately removed the advert when we noticed it," Hill said.

"I can tell you this is the first of its kind that something like this happens."

READ: We're running out of whites

Hill said a junior employee posted the advert without checking the content.

Companies send the information about vacancies to administrative officers who then process it and post it onto the website, Hill said.

"I can assure you that we do not accept anything like this."

Hill did not want to disclose the name of the relevant company.

"We will be talking to the company and possibly reviewing if we still want to work with them [in future]," he said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged Estcourt 'cannibals' due in court

2017-09-28 05:00

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Sport
Cape Derby excites as Benni chases CT 'bragging rights'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 