Widow of slain farmer returns to the scene

Pretoria - On Friday morning Anna Mavula was driven on a quiet, dusty road between two farms in Brits in the North West back to the spot where two years ago she found her battered husband's body.

The farmer, Muraga Mavula, was allegedly beaten and driven over by Schalk Myburgh, 56, and his son Schalk Myburgh Jnr, 30, on the evening of December 28, 2015. The two men are standing trial in the High Court in Pretoria for Muraga's murder.

On Friday, Anna was helping the court to recreate the scene in the presence of the accused, defence lawyer Advocate Adele Janse van Vuuren, state prosecutor Advocate Jennifer Cronje, an interpreter, the investigating officer and presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, during an in-loco inspection.

Anna showed visible signs of strain as she walked around the scene with both accused following closely behind her as she pointed out where she found her husband's body, where his bakkie had been parked and where she parked when she arrived on the scene.

She walked down the road and pointed out where she had found Muraga, lying not far from his bakkie and his body sprawled across the road.

The distance between Muraga's body and the bakkie were measured.

She also pointed out the direction in which one of her sons came running from, to her. He was with his father on the night that he was murdered, the state alleges.

"[My] child came to me, he fell into my arms, I latched on to him. When he fell into my arms, he was not happy," Anna said on Thursday testifying in the High Court in Pretoria.

Death threats

The Myburghs, who have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and theft, disputed Anna's version. According to them, Muraga's body lay closer to the main road that intersects the gravel road, about 25m from the spot pointed out by Anna.

Earlier, Judge Maumela granted an application that the media may shoot visuals of the in-loco inspection, provided that the faces of the accused were blurred out or not shown.

ALSO READ: Teen who allegedly witnessed father's murder to testify in camera

Maumela's judgment comes after Janse van Vuuren claimed that both father and son had received death threats after court on Thursday.

The state contends that the Myburghs murdered Muraga, who was out that evening with two of his sons looking for a lost goat.

The Myburghs have alleged that they confronted Muraga over the ownership of two animal carcasses that he had in his possession.

A fight then allegedly broke out. The accused claimed they acted in self-defence.

The trial is expected to continue on Monday.

