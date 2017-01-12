 

Wildfire flare-ups expected in Simon’s Town

2017-01-12 18:06

James de Villiers, News24

Wildfires at Goudini Spa resort have damaged four rondavels. (Abidah Dixon Mohamed, Facebook)

Cape Town – Wildfires in Simon’s Town are expected to flare up on Thursday afternoon as the wind direction changes, the city said.

“It is expected that a change in wind intensity and direction will cause the fire to flare up and spread into the unburnt area,” Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Crews would stay on the scene for the remainder of the day and into the night. Wind speed was expected to reach 40km/h.

So far one house and a garden shed had been completely destroyed. Six other homes were partially damaged.

Layne said 304 firefighters were on the scene.

The City of Cape Town, Table Mountain National Park, and Working on Fire were among the organisations fighting the blaze.

Two SA National Defence Force helicopters and one contracted to Table Mountain National Park had resumed water-bombing in the area.

 

