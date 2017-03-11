 

Will he or won't he? Surprise twist in ANC Nelson Mandela Bay race

2017-03-11 19:54

Thulani Gqirana, News24

The ANC regional congress in Nelson Mandela Bay. (Thulani Gqirana, News24)

The ANC regional congress in Nelson Mandela Bay. (Thulani Gqirana, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – There was a surprise twist in the Nelson Mandela Bay elections on Saturday, when a former ANC youth league deputy chairperson suddenly pulled out of the race for the top spot.

Andile Lungisa was running for the chairperson of the region, but on Saturday afternoon he declined the nomination for the position.

The former NYDA chair was nominated by 38 out of 42 branches.

This, after Lungisa chose to defy a letter from Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe, which prohibited members who were part of higher structures from running for lower structures in the party.

But he did an about turn on Saturday, and said he would listen to the directive.

'ANC structures about serving'

"I could defy the letter, but I chose not to," he confirmed before the nomination process.

But by this evening, there was again uncertainty over whether he would run or not, as the delegates debated his fate and the letter from Mantashe.

In his letter, Mantashe reminded members of a resolution made in the 53rd National Congress, where members would not be allowed to serve simultaneously in more than one constitutional structure.

"We have consistently interpreted this as prohibiting comrades from higher organisations of the ANC from contesting positions in lower organs," Mantashe wrote.

"Any attempt to resign from the PEC in the run-up to the regional conference must not be allowed as it is opportunistic. Comrades must be reminded that the ANC structures are about serving, not power," Mantashe says in the letter.

The party in the province has been fighting deep factions, which were evident during the congress.

Read more on:    anc  |  port elizabeth  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hijacked baby Siwaphiwe still not found

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Gauteng province protest wrap

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Simon's Town 18:23 PM
Road name: Main Road

Fish Hoek 12:55 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 