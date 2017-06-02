 

Winnie Rust's alleged killers back in court

2017-06-02 04:54

Mpho Raborife, News24

Nigel Plaatjies and Johannes Plaatjies, suspects in the Winnie Rust murder case. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Cape Town - The trial of two men accused of robbing and killing Afrikaans author Winnie Rust is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Promising athlete Nigel Plaatjies, 19, and his uncle Johannes Plaatjies have been charged with robbery and murder.

During their last appearance, Judge Robert Henney mentioned a possible plea and sentence agreement may be on the cards, but did not say for which of the accused.

Advocate Burger Brand, for Johannes, said it "could be". Bruce Morrison, for Nigel, was not in attendance and Brand stood in for him. The matter was postponed to allow Morrison to consult his client.

Rust, 77, was killed in her Uitsig, Wellington, home on May 11, 2016. Her husband, Dr Manie Rust, 87, found her on the kitchen floor when he was awoken by the bell at the gate ringing at 15:30 that day.

She had injuries to her face. She had been strangled and her hands and feet were bound.

Nigel pleaded not guilty to the charges. His mother worked for Rust's daughter, and the author had been paying for his sports activities and school fees since he was in Grade 7. The athletics star regularly visited her home.

He unsuccessfully applied for bail twice. According to Nigel’s initial statement to police, he was forced to take part in the robbery at Rust's home as Johannes owed a drug lord money.

During his second attempt at bail, Nigel told the court he walked in on the robbery. He said he had an appointment to see Rust to discuss her paying for him to get his driver's licence.

He said four armed men, including his uncle, were in the house stealing. He was allegedly forced to take part. Laptops, a handbag, bank cards, a cellphone, and rings from Rust’s hand were taken.

Nigel had no prior convictions. His uncle, however, had a string of crimes to his name, including a conviction for housebreaking, eight for theft, two for assault, and two for drunk driving.


