Wits renews Habib's contract

Cape Town – University of Witwatersrand vice-chancellor and principal Prof Adam Habib as been reappointed for a second term.

His contract has been renewed for five more years, starting 2018, the university said on Saturday.



Dr Randall Carolissen, chairperson of the council of the university, said in the past few years, Habib had enhanced the university’s research and innovation standing.



"Professor Habib is a dynamic leader with immense experience in managing higher education institutions within South Africa’s complex political and socio-economic context," he said in a statement issued on Saturday.



He said the university had recorded tremendous achievements in the last few years, despite the challenges faced in recent months.



"Despite the student protests pertaining to funding issues, the University made incredible strides," he said.



The university said that under Habib’s leadership, Wits’ global reputation had been enhanced and the quality of teaching and support offered to students had improved.



"These are just some of the examples that reflect the significant contribution that Professor Habib and his team have made to Wits in recent years," Carolissen said.



"In addition to subsidy from the state, he has ensured that Wits continues to secure additional resources from donors for teaching and research. Student funding is a priority and Professor Habib and his team are working to maximise income through creating an endowment for student funding from the possible development and/or sale of land owned by the University."



The university was stronger than it had been in 2013, he said.



Given Habib’s performance, they had agreed to review his contract for a second term.



"These achievements are not the sole consequence of the vice-chancellor but that of the entire university community. However, under his leadership, he has created the conditions to enable these accomplishments,” Carolissen.

