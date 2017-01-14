 

Woman and child shot dead in Brackenfell

2017-01-14 21:13

Iavan pijoos, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A woman and a child has been shot dead while two bothers were wounded during two separate shooting incidents in Brackenfell, Western Cape on Saturday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson  Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived at the first scene they found a mother and her 14-year-old boy, both with gunshot wounds. 

They were declared dead on the scene.

In a separate incident, twin brothers were shot at a house in Ultra Road, Brackenfell. 

Upon their arrival, paramedics found a boy, 14, in the living room with a gunshot wound to his head, Meiring said.  

He was in a critical condition. 

His twin brother was found in one of the bedrooms with a gunshot wound to his hand and arm

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured child with advanced life support interventions.

They were transported to Tygerberg Hospital. 

The details surrounding the incident are not known. 

Local authorities are investigating. 

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teen spear-fisherman dies off PE coast

2017-01-14 18:15

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:57 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 47 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 