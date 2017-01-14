Woman and child shot dead in Brackenfell

Cape Town – A woman and a child has been shot dead while two bothers were wounded during two separate shooting incidents in Brackenfell, Western Cape on Saturday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived at the first scene they found a mother and her 14-year-old boy, both with gunshot wounds.

They were declared dead on the scene.

In a separate incident, twin brothers were shot at a house in Ultra Road, Brackenfell.

Upon their arrival, paramedics found a boy, 14, in the living room with a gunshot wound to his head, Meiring said.

He was in a critical condition.

His twin brother was found in one of the bedrooms with a gunshot wound to his hand and arm

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured child with advanced life support interventions.

They were transported to Tygerberg Hospital.

The details surrounding the incident are not known.

Local authorities are investigating.

