Woman arrested for stolen goods after tracker leads to her door

Johannesburg - A Bramley woman will appear in court on Monday
after some of the spoils of a hijacked truck were tracked to her home on
Sunday, Johannesburg police said.
Captain Kay Makhubela said that
a truckload of household appliances was
noted to have gone off-route according to the tracking device it was fitted
with, sparking a call to police early on Sunday morning.
The tracking company helped trace some of the goods, which included microwave
ovens, TVs and fridges at the home of a Bramley woman, and the rest which was
packed into a closed shop in Kempton Park with its windows papered over.
The truck, which was en-route
to several retailers in Namibia, was found abandoned near a taxi rank in Kempton Park.
The truck driver is still
missing.
The woman is expected to appear
in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.