Woman breaks silence on ‘love letters’ to husband’s alleged mistress

Cape Town - "We were just friends," says the wife of Paarl principal Danie le Roux about the “love letters” she is alleged to have written to a teacher with whom her husband is said to have had an affair.



Eloise le Roux on Monday broke her silence on the matter for the first time, Netwerk24 reported.



The Le Roux couple has been in the news since Sunita van Dyk, 31, a teacher at Paarl Gymnasium Primary and her husband Jacques, 30, burnt to death in their home at Oakdene, near Wellington.



Rapport initially reported that Danie allegedly had an affair with Sunita, but there were reports at the weekend that Eloise had written love letters to Sunita as well. News24 published the letters on Monday morning.



"She was just a friend. Our friendship was special because she was like a sister to me," Eloise said.



"I'm praying for this to go away, but it is just getting worse," she said, clearly upset.



Eloise says she has three brothers and for that reason Sunita was special. “She was like a sister to me, there was a void and she filled it."



Eloise says she is a sincere and friendly person with a lot of love to give.



"I make no secret of telling someone how I feel about them."

On reports that she and Sunita were involved romantically, Eloise emphasised: "We were just friends. It makes me sad that something as beautiful our friendship is being distorted. Because I am a loving person, I write letters to everyone. I also have letters from Sunita."



Eloise also admitted that she had been at the Van Dyks’ home on the morning of the fire. Claims had been made by witnesses that a woman had been at the scene and had removed some items.