Woman dies after getting stuck in lift in Cape Town

Cape Town - A woman died when she allegedly got stuck in a glass elevator in a home in Tamboerskloof on Thursday afternoon, paramedics said.

Paramedics found her lying in the small lift which is attached to the outside of the home, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

The glass panels were removed to get to her. She had sustained a fatal injury and was declared dead on the scene. She was in her 20s.

The cause of her death was not yet known.