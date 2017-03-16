 

Woman electrocuted while fixing plug

2017-03-16 22:47

James de Villiers, News24

(Supplied by ER24)

Johannesburg – A woman believed to be in her 40s died on Thursday evening in her home in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark, after being electrocuted while fixing a plug, paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived at the home they found that the woman showed no signs of life, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics quickly assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her injuries.

Meiring said residents in nearby homes called paramedics after hearing the woman scream.

Local authorities are investigating the incident.

