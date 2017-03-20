 

Woman in court for allegedly plotting to kill husband

2017-03-20 21:31

Monica Laganparsad & Kaveel Singh, News24

Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg: A 53-year-old woman appeared briefly in the White River Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband.

Maria Ferreira, of Ponta do Oura, in Mozambique, was denied bail and would remain in custody until her next appearance on March 27, Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi said.

According to a police source who asked not to be identified, she was arrested on Sunday after the hitman was allegedly paid to kill her husband.

The hit was planned to happen near Malalane, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, when the couple were due to return to Mozambique after visiting a friend in White River.

The alleged hitman and Ferreira met and she allegedly gave him R500 for petrol and R20 000 for the murder. After the payment was made, she was arrested.

Police have since uncovered new information that this was Ferreira’s third marriage, and that both previous husbands were murdered.

Her second husband was stabbed seven times in front of his house in Bronkhorstspruit in 2012. He was changing a flat tyre at the time. The case is still under investigation. Her other husband was also murdered, the police source said.

Read more on:    crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eight arrested for Mzimhlophe public violence

2017-03-20 20:35

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Meet Kota Kings, bringing Kasi cuisine to Braamfontein

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:19 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:01 PM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 