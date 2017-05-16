 

Woman killed by truck as she gets out of vehicle following accident

2017-05-16 21:31

Ügen Vos, Netwerk24

The accident scene. (ER24)

Bloemfontein - A woman, presumably in her 20s, was killed on Monday when she was hit by a truck on the R59 near the Ascot-on-Vaal turnoff at Viljoensdrif in the Free State.

ER 24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said the woman's vehicle had apparently been hit by a bakkie. She allegedly left the vehicle to inspect the damage when she was hit by a truck on the right hand side of the emergency lane, Netwerk24 reports.

The exact cause of the incident will be investigated.

Meiring said paramedics had found the vehicle on the right hand side of the road. The woman was about 10m from the vehicle.

There was a bakkie right next to the vehicle on the side of the road, while the truck came to a stop in the middle of the road a short distance away.

Meiring said the woman had sustained serious injuries.

"She was in critical condition and the paramedics treated her at the site of the accident".  Her condition however worsened and she died.


