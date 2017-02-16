 

Woman killed in brazen KZN robbery

2017-02-16 16:37

Kaveel Singh, News24

The scene of a robbery in the KwaDukuza CBD where one person was shot and killed. (Supplied, IPSS)

The scene of a robbery in the KwaDukuza CBD where one person was shot and killed. (Supplied, IPSS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – A brazen robbery in the CBD of KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on Thursday left one person dead and two others critically injured.

According to an eyewitness, a woman had just withdrawn a large amount of money and had driven to a nearby funeral parlour when she was attacked.

"Once she stopped outside the funeral home, two men pulled her out of her VW Touran and shot her."

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said it was believed that a scuffle ensued before the woman was shot.

He added that two other people were injured.

"One person was shot in the head and is in a critical condition, while a bystander was shot in the arm."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the death of the woman, but said police could not provide further detail "as the members are still busy at the scene".

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dlamini rejects Gordhan's social grants proposal

2017-02-16 15:49

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
SONA debate day 3: President Zuma responds

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 