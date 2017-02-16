Woman killed in brazen KZN robbery

Durban – A brazen robbery in the CBD of KwaDukuza,
north of Durban, on Thursday left one person dead and two others critically
injured.
According to an eyewitness, a woman had just
withdrawn a large amount of money and had driven to a nearby funeral parlour
when she was attacked.
"Once she stopped outside the funeral home,
two men pulled her out of her VW Touran and shot her."
IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said it was believed
that a scuffle ensued before the woman was shot.
He added that two other people were injured.
"One person was shot in the head and is in a
critical condition, while a bystander was shot in the arm."
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani
Zwane confirmed the death of the woman, but said police could not provide
further detail "as the members are still busy at the scene".