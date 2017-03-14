 

Woman missing after falling from cliff in Mossel Bay

2017-03-14 20:30

James de Villiers, News24

Cape Town – A 30-year-old woman has been missing since Monday after she fell from a cliff at The Point in Mossel Bay, officials said. 

The woman is believed to have fallen into an area that is extremely difficult to access, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement. 

Police, fire and rescue services and emergency medical services have conducted an extensive search in the surrounding area. 

Some reports suggest that the woman might be living in the caves along the cliff face but officials have seen no sign of her, Lambinon said. 

The investigation continues. 

