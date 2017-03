What To Read Next

Pietermaritzburg - A woman, aged 38, was left seriously injured after she was shot at a clinic in Taylors Halt, near Pietermaritzburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

"The woman had sustained a gunshot wound to her chest," said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

He said paramedics attended to the woman at the clinic before transporting her to the Mediclinic in Pietermaritzburg.

Meiring said the exact circumstances of the shooting were not yet known.

Police could not be immediately reached to provide further details.