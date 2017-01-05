 

Woman survives 2 days on cliff face after massive fall

2017-01-05 20:29

Dale Hes, News24 Correspondent

An injured Mpumalanga woman has been trapped on a cliff face for two days after surviving a 50m fall. (Supplied)

Malalane - A 50-year-old mentally ill Mpumalanga woman miraculously survived a 50m fall off a cliff, and spent two days trapped on a ledge before she was rescued.

She was on her way home from a clinic when she wandered off the cliff near Goba village, Nkomazi, on New Year’s Eve, according to the Lowveld Off Road Rescue Unit.

She may not be named as she is a psychiatric patient with a history of mental problems.

"In the afternoon, we received a call alerting us to a woman trapped on a cliff face. We’re not sure how exactly she fell down the cliff, but she apparently had issues with her mental health," said the unit’s operations manager, Danie Theron.

The woman told the rescue team that she had been stranded on the cliff for two days. She had a broken elbow, an injury to the back of her head, and was severely dehydrated.

"It’s miraculous that she survived the fall, and was very lucky that she ended up on a small ledge, instead of falling further down the mountain," said Theron.

A rescue team was able get to about 6m below the ledge, before climbing up the cliff and setting up a rope system to bring the woman to safety.

Mpumalanga health department spokesperson Christopher Nobela said she was recovering in a local hospital.

"Unfortunately, the fact that she is a psychiatric patient means that it’s difficult to establish from her exactly how she fell off the cliff. We are just thankful that she survived," Nobela said.

