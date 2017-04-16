 

Woman shot in the head in armed robbery

2017-04-16 15:43

Pretoria - A 27-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head during an armed robbery on Sunday morning in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria. 

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics arrived on the scene at 04:00 to find the unknown woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

"She was in a critical condition. Paramedics placed the woman on life support and rushed her to a nearby hospital for further care."

A man, believed to be in his early thirties, was also found on the scene.

"He had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm."

The two were transported to a nearby hospital. 

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known, Vermaak said.

