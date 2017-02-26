Woman the sole survivor of horror crash that kills 10 near Middelburg

Cape Town – A woman in the front seat of a minibus-taxi was the sole survivor of a head-on collision with a truck outside of Middelburg, ER24 paramedics said on Sunday.
The crash around 21:00 on Saturday killed 10 people in the taxi, said spokesperson Werner Vermaak.
When medics arrived on Old Middelburg Road in Mpumalanga, they found the 22-year-old woman had been seriously injured.
They extricated her from the vehicle and rushed her to a nearby hospital.
The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital, said Vermaak.
Police were on the scene to investigate the accident.