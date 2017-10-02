 

Woman who confessed to strangling baby to death to return to court

2017-10-02 20:14

Kaveel Singh

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Durban – A 21-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman who strangled her 11-month-old baby to death and threw the infant's body into a pit toilet will return to the Maphumulo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to face charges of murder.

Nomfundo Thobekile Khanyile initially appeared in court on September 27 after police arrested her at her home in Ntombiyehlulunina, Maphumulo, near KwaDukuza, north of Durban.

At the time of the incident, Khanyile had told her family that the baby boy was missing, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"The detective who was summoned to the scene conducted the initial investigation."

Mbhele said the detective found that Khanyile's version of events did not add up.

"Seeing that she was cornered by the police officer, she spilt the beans. She admitted that she strangled her son and put his body in pit toilet after an argument with [her] boyfriend. She was then placed under arrest and the murder docket was opened at Maphumulo [police station]."

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa praised the detective for ensuring that Khanyile was arrested.

"It is outrageous to hear that the mother is capable of killing her own child. We hope that justice will be served," he said.

