Woman’s decomposed body found on Table Mountain

Cape Town- The decomposed body of a woman was discovered on Table
Mountain in Cape Town on Tuesday morning, Western Cape police confirmed.
Captain FC van Wyk said that
the provincial detectives’ team and park rangers made the discovery.
“A post-mortem will be
conducted to determine the cause of death
and identity,” he said.
Police officers and the
forensic team were still on the scene, with Tafelberg Road said to be cordoned
off to members of the public.
The last publicised
disappearance on the mountain was that of Unicef associate director for human
resources Charlotte Nikoi, who disappeared without a trace while hiking with
her family two months ago.
Her husband Chris previously
told News24, he, Nikoi and their daughter had decided to go for the walk on the
mountain on Human Rights Day, March 21. However, less than an hour into the
walk, Nikoi said she was turning back. They had planned to meet again at the
start of the trail, but she was not there when they returned.
Wilderness Search and Rescue
had gone over the mountain several times in the hope of finding a clue, but to no avail.