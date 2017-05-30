 

Woman’s decomposed body found on Table Mountain

2017-05-30 15:50

Jenna Etheridge, News24

The top of Table Mountain into Platteklip Gorge (Wilderness Search and Rescue)

Cape Town- The decomposed body of a woman was discovered on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Tuesday morning, Western Cape police confirmed.

Captain FC van Wyk said that the provincial detectives’ team and park rangers made the discovery.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity,” he said.

Police officers and the forensic team were still on the scene, with Tafelberg Road said to be cordoned off to members of the public.

The last publicised disappearance on the mountain was that of Unicef associate director for human resources Charlotte Nikoi, who disappeared without a trace while hiking with her family two months ago.

Her husband Chris previously told News24, he, Nikoi and their daughter had decided to go for the walk on the mountain on Human Rights Day, March 21. However, less than an hour into the walk, Nikoi said she was turning back. They had planned to meet again at the start of the trail, but she was not there when they returned.

Wilderness Search and Rescue had gone over the mountain several times in the hope of finding a clue, but to no avail.

