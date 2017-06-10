Woman’s mutilated body found in Limpopo

Thohoyandou - A massive manhunt has been launched after the discovery of a mutilated body of a woman in a bush outside Maungani village, Thohoyandou on Saturday morning, Limpopo police said.

The half-naked woman, in her 20s, has multiple wounds on her head was found by a passer-by at about 07:30, said Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, adding that it appears she might have been killed somewhere and then dumped there.

"After police were notified, they reacted swiftly and found the mutilated body of this unknown woman, wearing a green like legging, with some body parts missing," Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe told News24 that he cannot "detail what body parts were missing because that's part of investigations".

The motive behind this incident is suspected to be ritually related, but the police investigations are continuing, said Ngoepe.

Limpopo's provincial tracking team led by the deputy provincial commissioner Major-General Bafana Linda jointly with the Crime Intelligence Unit launched the massive manhunt for the suspects who killed the woman, said Ngoepe.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba noted the incident with shock and disbelief, "especially considering the brutality that characterised the murder and the trend of this type of incidents in the province.

"Members of the community in Thohoyandou and the surrounding areas are requested to remain calm and give police space to investigate this matter fully," said Ledwaba.

Police have urged anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased and who can assist with information about the suspects involved in this matter to contact Brigadier James Espach at 082 576 0743, the nearest police station, or to go to Thohoyandou police station.

