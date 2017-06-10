 

Woman’s mutilated body found in Limpopo

2017-06-10 13:40

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thohoyandou - A massive manhunt has been launched after the discovery of a mutilated body of a woman in a bush outside Maungani village, Thohoyandou on Saturday morning, Limpopo police said.

The half-naked woman, in her 20s, has multiple wounds on her head was found by a passer-by at about 07:30, said Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, adding that it appears she might have been killed somewhere and then dumped there.

"After police were notified, they reacted swiftly and found the mutilated body of this unknown woman, wearing a green like legging, with some body parts missing," Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe told News24 that he cannot "detail what body parts were missing because that's part of investigations".

The motive behind this incident is suspected to be ritually related, but the police investigations are continuing, said Ngoepe.

Limpopo's provincial tracking team led by the deputy provincial commissioner Major-General Bafana Linda jointly with the Crime Intelligence Unit launched the massive manhunt for the suspects who killed the woman, said Ngoepe.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba noted the incident with shock and disbelief, "especially considering the brutality that characterised the murder and the trend of this type of incidents in the province.

"Members of the community in Thohoyandou and the surrounding areas are requested to remain calm and give police space to investigate this matter fully," said Ledwaba.

Police have urged anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased and who can assist with information about the suspects involved in this matter to contact Brigadier James Espach at 082 576 0743, the nearest police station, or to go to Thohoyandou police station.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks

2017-06-01 11:58

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 11:50 AM
Road name: N2

Wetton 17:33 PM
Road name: Wetton Road

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Friday June 09 results 2017-06-09 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 