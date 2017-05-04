Women to dominate university graduation

Durban - There will be 600 more women than men graduating at the Durban University of Technology next week (DUT), the institution said on Thursday.

According to university spokesperson Alan Khan, Monday's graduation will see 3 209 female students graduate compared to 2 582 males.

He added that 38 women will graduate with Master's degrees while 30 men would receive their Master's degrees.

"DUT wishes to congratulate all students who will be graduating this year. We are proud of their achievements and we wish them success and good fortune as they enter the world of work."

Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, will graduate on Tuesday during another graduation session, the university also confirmed. He will be awarded his National Diploma in Public Management and Economics Cum Laude.

He was jailed for over six months for his participation in Fees Must Fall protests in 2016.

