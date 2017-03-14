 

Worcester residents' anger boils over after second shooting

2017-03-14 18:49

Jenni Evans, News24

iStock

iStock

Cape Town - Public Order Police have been sent to the quiet Boland town of Worcester after a second person was shot dead and angry residents burnt down homes believed to belong to gang members on Tuesday, police said.

A 21-year-old man who lived in Avian Park was found with one gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday morning, Sergeant Julian Plaatjies said.

On Sunday, a man was shot dead in a block of flats. He died outside a resident's door on the ground floor.

Plaatjies said the angry residents ganged up after Tuesday's shooting and burnt down two shacks they associated with gangsters. Police were called and 10 people were arrested.

Schools in the vicinity were closed early and parents were asked to fetch their children and escort them home.

"It was very tense this morning. We have a very high socio-economic problem with drugs," Plaatjies said.

He said police had brought things under control. There were no arrests for the shootings by mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

This would not be Worcester's first brush with drugs and gangs.

In June 2015, three gangsters in their 20s received life imprisonment for killing two men in 2014. A fourth member received 20 years in jail for his role in the murders.

Isadore Links, Henwill Wolhuter, Clayton Swartz (the leader) and Jerome Bosman belonged to the Young Red Criminals gang.

They were convicted of charges including murder, dealing in methamphetamine (tik), and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They murdered Mitchell Lakay on the R43 between Worcester and Villiersdorp in January 2014. They stoned and shot dead Deswill Coetzee.

cape town  |  crime

