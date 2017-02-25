Worker falls 3 storeys at Fourways construction site

Johannesburg – A construction worker was critically injured after falling down three storeys at a construction site in Fourways, paramedics said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old man had to be rescued from the foundations of the site with the use of ropes, a construction bucket and a crane, said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

They were called out just before midnight on Friday and the rescue was performed by a large team, which included the local fire department and other services.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and officials will conduct an investigation to find out what led to the fall.