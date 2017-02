What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Two construction workers survived a 10-metre fall into a reservoir in Orange Farm after a scaffolding collapsed on Tuesday, paramedics said.

They landed on the concrete floor of the structure, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 16:00. A crane was used to hoist paramedics into the open reservoir.

The two men, aged 30 and 34, suffered possible spinal injuries and fractures. They were stabilised, hoisted out, and taken to Lenmed Hospital.