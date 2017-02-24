WRAP: Pretoria brought to a standstill during anti-immigrant march

Pretoria – Certain parts of Pretoria came to a standstill on Friday during an anti-immigrant march.



About 136 people were arrested in Pretoria West over the past 24 hours, including during the march on Friday morning, acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Kgomotso Phahlane said.



However, Phahlane said the situation in Pretoria was "under control".



"Although people from Mamelodi marched peacefully, a group from Atteridgeville threw stones and bricks. Confrontation with non-South Africans ensued,” he told reporters.



The police said they would update the figure of the arrested individuals on Saturday.



President Jacob Zuma said the march in Pretoria was evidence that citizens were fed up with crime.



Zuma was speaking after the launch of Operation Phakisa, which is aimed at boosting various sectors of the South African economy.



He said the march included foreign nationals, was well organised, and was not xenophobic.



"We do have a big problem. This time around this has been provoked by crime."



He said the media should be careful about labelling the protests as xenophobic and that political leaders should also be cautious with their messages.

