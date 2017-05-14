 

Wreath-laying for Courtney Pieters underway

2017-05-14 15:59

Nation Nyoka, News24

Courtney Pieters (Supplied via Netwerk24)

Cape Town – A wreath-laying ceremony of three-year-old Courtney Pieters is underway on Sunday afternoon at the family's home in Salberau.

The body of Pieters, a little girl who went missing on the morning of Thursday May 4, was found dumped in a shallow grave in Epping on Saturday afternoon, not far from her home after a search that lasted just over a week.

According to family spokesperson, Celeste Adonis, her parents, Juanita Pieters and Aaron Fourie could not speak as they were still very distraught about losing their daughter, saying that they wanted some time to grieve.

“The family is very heartbroken, it’s very hard time for them, that is all I can say at the moment,” Adonis told News24 shortly before the ceremony.

An investigation is still underway to determine the circumstances around the death of the girl, and police have combed the scene where the body was found for evidence.

While Pieters was identified by her family by her clothes, police confirmed that a forensic investigation was underway to identify that the body found is indeed that of Pieters.

The Western Cape Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) have requested that anyone with information about the incident contact the investigating officer dedicated to the case, Detective Captain Taylor on 082 522 1090.


