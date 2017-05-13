WSU med student killed after res party turns violent

What To Read Next

Mthatha - A sixth-year student at Walter Sisulu University medical school has been stabbed and killed after a get together at the medical school residences turned violent.

A group of third, fourth and fifth-year students hosted a residence party on the university campus on Thursday night, police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena told News24 on Saturday.

A fight broke out with a group of sixth-year students during the course of the evening, where campus security had to intervene.

Later, in the early hours of Friday, the third and fourth-year group went to the sixth-year residences.

After another quarrel, they assaulted and stabbed the sixth-year students, Koena said.

A 24-year-old student died on the scene. Two others, 25 and 27, were in serious conditions and were taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made, but cases of murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm have been opened.

"The suspects, they fled. We don't where they are but we are looking for them.

"We have their home addresses," Koena added.

The fight was allegedly caused after students teased each other over seniority in the faculty, SABC News reported.

