YCL ready to fight Zuma's 'dogs of war'

Johannesburg - The YCL in Gauteng is ready and willing to confront the “dogs of war” released on the SACP’s second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila by President Jacob Zuma’s supporters.



“For a long time now, hooligans who are openly claiming to be defending Zuma have been spilling bile about… Mapaila without any ramifications,” the Young Communist League said in a statement on Tuesday.



The YCL urged Mapaila and other “upright members” of the tripartite alliance to continue exposing the truth about state capture and the parasitic relationship between the controversial Gupta family, Zuma, and his “cohorts”.



“Worn-out cowardly intimidation tactics must not stop anyone from not only speaking truth to power, but going to make power truthful and truth powerful,” it said.



Earlier on Tuesday, the SACP said Mapaila and his family were threatened. National spokesperson Alex Mashilo said people who appeared to be “MK Foundation” members were taken to Mapaila’s home to threaten him to keep their “hands off Zuma”.



Cameras from the Gupta-owned television channel ANN7 were there as well, he claimed.



Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe told News24 that a group of their former veterans had formed the MK Foundation. He distanced the MKVA from the group's actions, saying they did not work together.



"We are not doing anything together with them. We did not plan anything like that. We were in Parliament today," he said.



Mashilo said Zuma supporters were becoming aggressive.



“The so-called defence for Zuma, is no longer merely anti-intellectual and mediocre. It has become ugly,” Mashilo said.



In April, the SACP claimed a gunman threatened Mapaila at the commemoration in Ekurhuleni of Chris Hani’s assassination.



In a News24 video of the event, a man in the marquee holds what the SACP claims is a gun. He was in the crowd of people who booed Mapaila when he took to the stage at the Thomas Nkobi cemetery, where Hani is buried.



The man puts the object down while Mapaila is trying to address the crowd. Mapaila had been calling for Zuma to step down.



Mashilo said the party’s central committee would discuss how to ensure the safety of Mapaila and the entire SACP leadership.



"But one thing is certain. No one will threaten the SACP into cowardice."

On Monday night, EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted a warning, saying the SACP should increase Mapaila’s security detail, as the "the old man is not happy at all with him & anything is possible".







