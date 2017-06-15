Yizo Yizo star’s funeral postponed due to Gauteng mortuary backlog

Johannesburg - The funeral of SABC drama-star Jabu Christopher
Kubheka was postponed on Wednesday due to a "massive" backlog in the
Gauteng provincial forensic services, a family spokesperson said.
"It's very emotional; it's
very disturbing. We are shifting [from] one arrangement to the other which is
very inconvenient," Thami Madondo told News24.
"It feels like one
disaster upon another disaster."
Kubheka, 48, is believed to
have committed suicide in his Soshanguve house on Monday afternoon.
He is well known for his role
as Gunman in the SABC1 drama Yizo Yizo.
READ: Yizo Yizo actor dies
Madondo said provincial
authorities informed the family that Nehawu union members started to strike on
Friday, causing the backlog in autopsies.
"Initially, the funeral
was planned to take place on Saturday, but we had to push it to Sunday,"
he said.
"We hope the body will be
by the family by then, but we are sitting on Thursday and we still don't know
if the funeral will take place."
News24 earlier reported that Nehawu
members are asking for a salary increase and danger pay.
They are refusing to conduct
autopsies until their demands are met.
READ: Gauteng forensic services in crisis
Previously, Democratic Alliance
Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom alleged that while the members were not
trained to conduct autopsies, it had been common practice for more than 10
years that they complete autopsies.
"Due to the shortage of
pathologists, it's common practice," Bloom said.
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba,
however, said they were only employed to place bodies onto the beds for
pathologists to conduct autopsies. He denied that they were on a strike, saying
they were on a "go slow" instead.
He said the union members will
not assist in conducting autopsies until a pay raise is given and learnerships offered for union members to
become registered pathologists.
It is illegal to complete an
autopsy without the necessary qualification.
It is unclear whether the
unfolding crisis affects Muslim burials which require their dead to be buried
within 24 hours.
The provincial health
department did not respond to specific questions asking whether Muslim burials
are affected.
The Muslim Judicial Council and
Jamiatul Ulama SA (Council of Muslim Theologians) could also not be reached for
comment.
In a statement on Wednesday,
the provincial health department said the military had been deployed to assist
forensic services until the crisis has been solved.
The department said negations
will continue on Thursday morning to restore forensic services to normal
capacity as soon as possible.